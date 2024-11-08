"Your Unifying Message Of Hope...": Rahul Gandhi Writes To Kamala Harris

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris congratulating her on her spirited presidential campaign and said her unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many.

Ms Harris lost to Donald Trump in the hotly-contested US presidential polls.

"I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many," Mr Gandhi said in his letter to Harris.

Under the Biden administration, India and the United States have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance, the former Congress chief said.

"Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice-President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered," Mr Gandhi said in his letter dated November 7.

"I wish you the very best in your future endeavours," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)