Rafah Crossing Closed Due To 'Security Circumstance', Says US

The Rafah border crossing into Gaza was closed on Wednesday. (File)

The Rafah border crossing into Gaza was closed on Wednesday due to an unspecified "security circumstance," US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

The United States expects the Egypt-controlled crossing will be reopened at "regular intervals" so that aid can enter the Gaza Strip and foreign nationals can continue to depart, Patel said during a regular press briefing.

