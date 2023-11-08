Rafah Crossing Closed Due To "Security Circumstance", Says US

The United States expects the Egypt-controlled crossing will be reopened at "regular intervals".

Rafah Crossing Closed Due To 'Security Circumstance', Says US

The Rafah border crossing into Gaza was closed on Wednesday. (File)

Washington:

The Rafah border crossing into Gaza was closed on Wednesday due to an unspecified "security circumstance," US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

The United States expects the Egypt-controlled crossing will be reopened at "regular intervals" so that aid can enter the Gaza Strip and foreign nationals can continue to depart, Patel said during a regular press briefing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.