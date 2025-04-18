Viral Video Shows Woman Threatening Child Who Poked Her With Fork On Flight

A 14-hour Qatar Airways flight from Doha to New York turned chaotic when a small girl allegedly used a fork to stab a fellow traveller while her mother napped. Footage of the child allegedly targeting the unidentified passenger and flight attendants stepping in when the woman threatened to strike back has surfaced on social media.

The toddler walked into the cabin with a fork while her mother was asleep. In an attempt to settle the issue, the woman filming witnessed her sister flagging down the attendant.

"She's over here stabbing people with forks. She just randomly stabbed me with a fork," the woman complained.

A crew member is captured on camera grabbing the object from her hand, while another tries to make her mother aware of the incident. The mother was oblivious to the mayhem her child caused until the air hostess woke her up.

The situation got heated when the injured passenger, clearly upset, threatened to "f**k her up" and "going to smack the s**t out of her" while waving her slipper.

The video divided the viewers, especially due to the woman's combative attitude. Some supported her outrage at the lack of parental intervention, others denounced the violent behaviour towards a child.

One user wrote, "I feel like it's the parents who deserve the slipper."

"People should be better parents and stop letting their kids run all over them," a user commented.

A user slammed the adult passenger and said, "Take the fkn fork????? How hard is that. You have at LEAST 200lbs on that little princess."

Flight attendants reportedly made an effort to keep the children entertained for the rest of the trip to prevent any more disruptions.