'Quietly, Behind Scenes': Prince Harry Secretly In Contact With Royal Family

Prince Harry, who has been estranged from several members of the British royal family, including his brother Prince William and father King Charles, is reportedly still in close contact with his mother's relatives.

According to former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex has maintained a strong connection with his aunts and uncle, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, who are the siblings of his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Quietly, behind the scenes, it is obvious that the Spencer family have kept the communication channels open with Harry and that their affection for him is reciprocated," Ms Bond told OK! “I'm sure Harry feels it's important that he still has some kind of anchor here in the UK and, for now at least, it seems that it is with his aunts and uncle. And that has to be a positive thing.”

Prince Harry was recently spotted attending the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes, the husband of Lady Jane Fellowes, and is believed to have "secretly" stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House, the childhood home of Princess Diana.

The Spencer family has been a constant source of support for Harry, who has faced scrutiny and criticism since stepping back from royal duties. His late mother, Princess Diana, was laid to rest on the grounds of Althorp House, which holds sentimental value for Harry.

The news comes as Prince Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, remains tense.

"It's much better that Harry has some links with his UK family, even if reconciliation with the Windsor side may be a long way off, if indeed it is possible,” said the royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex has also reportedly remained on good terms with his paternal cousin, Princess Beatrice, who may hold the key to "initiating peace" in the ongoing feud between Harry and William, according to a former palace staffer.