Historic Tuscan Villa Once Favoured By Queen Victoria Hits Market For...

The villa's historic allure extends beyond its royal connections.

A historic Tuscan villa once cherished by Queen Victoria is now on the market for a staggering $55 million (roughly Rs 460 crore). Located in the hills on the outskirts of Florence, this sprawling villa spans nearly 4,000 square metres and is set amid nine hectares (22 acres) of maintained gardens, reportedly making it the second-largest park in the city. The estate boasts 23 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and expansive gardens that include a tennis court, a helipad and an ancient swimming pool. Originally built in the 14th century, the villa has had various notable owners, including Queen Victoria, who stayed there in the late 19th century.

The villa's historic allure extends beyond its royal connections. It is reputedly mentioned in Giovanni Boccaccio's ‘Decameron,' one of Italy's most renowned literary works. According to a report in CNN, the property is now listed by Dreamer Real Estate, which is handling the sale.

The Villa Palmieri was initially owned by the Fini family before being acquired by Matteo di Marco Palmieri in 1454, giving the property its name. The villa entered English hands in 1760 when it was purchased by the third Earl Cowper. It subsequently came into the possession of the Earl of Crawford and Balcarres, during which time it became a cherished retreat for Queen Victoria.

Queen Victoria's connection to Villa Palmieri is well-documented and dates to her visits in 1888, 1893 and 1894. During her stays, she arranged for several home comforts to be transported to the villa, including a bedstead, armchairs, a sofa, a writing table, and a bath, alongside portraits of her late husband, Prince Albert. There are still some trees in the garden with plaques honouring her stay there. The New York Times reported in 1888 that the Queen appreciated the villa's seclusion it offered. The report stated, “The Queen much appreciates the complete seclusion of the villa and the perfectly monastic quiet which it affords.”