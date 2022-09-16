Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Fainted As Coffin Arrived At Westminster: Report

As of right now, the Queen's coffin will remain at Westminster Hall until her state funeral.

A member of the British royal family fainted as Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived at Westminster Hall in London for service. This was non-other than Lady Gabriella Windsor, whose father Prince Michael of Kent is the Queen's cousin, said a report in Metro.

Ms Winsdor was spotted waiting in line with other royals as Her Majesty's body was brought inside. A short while afterwards, she appeared to get fainted that caused some disturbance among the others, the outlet further said.

According to Hello Magazine, some members of the Queen's family were gathered to witness the procession. Ms Winsdor's mother and Princess Michael of Kent, appeared to be watching with distress.

When Ms Winsdor collapsed during the procession, she was not seen again throughout the ceremony, Hello Magazine said.

The royal and the queen had shared a strong friendship. Her Majesty attended the royal's wedding to Thomas in 2019, where a memorable moment was captured between them.

Despite Ms Winsdor collapsing, the programme went on as planned as the Queen began to rest in state in Westminster Hall and family members arrived to pay their respects, the outlet further said.

