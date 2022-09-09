The Last Solo Photo Of Queen Elizabeth Days Before Her Death

Queen is seen dressed in plaided skirt, gray cardigan and pale blue button-down.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday at her Scottish home, the Balmoral Castle, aged 96, surrounded by her family. A poignant final photograph of the queen shows the long-reigning monarch smiling and clutching a walking stick while standing next to a fireplace at the Balmoral Castle. The picture was clicked on Tuesday, two days before her death, when she officially appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of Britain. It has been clicked by photographer Jane Barlow.

Dressed in a plaided skirt, gray cardigan and pale blue button-down, the queen is seen smiling for the camera. The symbolic ceremony took place at the Balmoral retreat in the Scottish Highlands, as the queen was deemed unfit to return to London due to ill health.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace said, “The queen received in audience the right honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration.”

If this turns out to be her final public picture, it's an absolutely lovely one pic.twitter.com/CtalA8AR4a — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) September 8, 2022

On Thursday evening, a notice posted on Buckingham Palace's gate read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles, 73, became monarch immediately after the death of his mother on Thursday, after which tributes poured in from all across the world.

Muffled church bells will toll at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle, among other places, and Union flags will fly at half-mast during the 10-day mourning in Britain.

Ms Truss and other senior ministers are set to attend a public remembrance service at St Paul's, while the UK Parliament will start two days of special tributes.