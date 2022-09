Queen Elizabeth died on 8 September in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Royal Air Force plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London on Tuesday after being flown from Edinburgh, accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne.

The C-17 Globemaster plane, recently used for aid missions in Ukraine, arrived at the Northolt airbase at 6:54 pm (1754 GMT) ahead of her funeral in the British capital on Monday.

