Queen Elizabeth II: Lesser-Known Facts

Elizabeth II was queen and head of state of 15 countries around the world.

Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, was the Queen of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. In 2015, she surpassed the record set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who ruled for 63 years and seven months, to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Born on April 21, 1926 in London, she was the elder daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Her birth name was Elizabeth Alexandra Mary - she was named after her mother Queen Elizabeth, her paternal great-grandmother Queen Alexandra and her paternal grandmother Queen Mary. She got married to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on November 20, 1947.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, Elizabeth was not declared the heir apparent when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated because of the possibility of a male heir.

The education of the princess was supervised by her mother, who entrusted her daughters to a governess.

When the Second World War began, she and her sister, Princess Margaret Rose, spent much of their time safely away from the London blitz and separated from their parents, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. CNN said she spent time as a Girl Guide (British Girl Scouts) during this period and went through the same training as the other Girl Guides her age.

She was the sixth female to ascend to the British throne.

Elizabeth II formally acceded to the throne in February, 1952, when her father died. She was on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her husband when the news reached them of the King's death. Her coronation was held at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.

Official title: Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

Elizabeth II was known to favour simplicity in court life. She was a keen horsewoman and frequently attended races. Her financial and property holdings made her one of the world's richest women.