Queen Elizabeth Dies At 96: The New Royal Line Of Succession

Senior members of Britain's royal family at the Buckingham Palace. (FILE)

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. She was 96.

The New King

The eldest of the Queen's four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, who at 73 was the oldest heir apparent in British history, became king immediately. Royal officials confirmed he is now known as King Charles III -- the first king of that name to sit on the throne since 1685.

Is Camilla queen then?

The wife of the king assumes the title of queen usually. But in the case of Camilla, it hasn't been a given. At the time of her wedding to Charles in 2005, an agreement was made that she would not be known as queen but as princess consort. Recently, however, the Queen announced she hoped Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king, resolving a long debate over her future title.

Who Is Heir Apparent Now?

Prince William will likely become the Prince of Wales/Duke of Cornwall and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Prince William held title of Duke of Cambridge before the Queen's death. The title 'Prince of Wales' is reserved for the heir apparent and was held by Charles, now King.

Next in line is Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child, Prince Gorge (9), and then Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4).

Where is Prince Harry in line of succession?

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne, despite a decision to step back from royal duties and move to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew - the Queen's second son - who stepped down in because of a controversy over his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is eighth in line of the British throne.

The Queen's death triggered an outpouring of condolences across the globe as world leaders paid homage to a woman whose reign spanned 70 years, straddling two centuries of seismic social, political and technological upheaval.