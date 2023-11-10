Qatar, Saudi Leaders Discuss Efforts To Stop Israel's Aggression: Report

The leaders met in presence of ministers and other senior officials from both countries

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Friday to discuss recent developments in Gaza, state media reported.

"The leaders met in the presence of ministers and other senior officials from both countries to focus on efforts to stop Israel's aggression against Gaza, the allowance of aid and other ways to support security and stability in the region," Qatar's Emiri Diwan office said in a statement.

