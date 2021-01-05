Qatar Emir Lands In Saudi Arabia For Landmark Summit

Gulf Summit: Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's Airbus A340 landed in Al-Ula, shortly after 0900 GMT.

Qatar's ruler was greeted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on arrival in the kingdom Tuesday for a summit that could yield breakthroughs in a three-year regional crisis.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's Airbus A340, emblazoned with the word "QATAR" in the emirate's signature burgundy, landed in Al-Ula, northwestern Saudi Arabia, shortly after 0900 GMT, Saudi state television showed.

