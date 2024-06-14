Putin's Peace Demands 'Offensive To Common Sense': Ukraine Official

A senior Ukrainian aide on Friday dismissed conditions set out by Vladimir Putin. (File)

A senior Ukrainian aide on Friday dismissed conditions set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin for initiating peace talks, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from four regions partly occupied by Russia.

"It's all a complete sham. Therefore -- once again -- get rid of illusions and stop taking seriously the 'proposals of Russia' that are offensive to common sense," Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)