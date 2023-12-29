'Putin Will Stop At Nothing': Rishi Sunak After Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine

"We must continue to stand with Ukraine", Rishi Sunak said (File)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said Moscow's latest missile strikes on Ukraine showed Russian President Vladimir "Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy".

"We will not let him win. We must continue to stand with Ukraine -- for as long as it takes," he added on X, formerly Twitter.

These widespread attacks on Ukraine's cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy.



We will not let him win.



We must continue to stand with Ukraine – for as long as it takes. https://t.co/cf6aDNwPjD — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 29, 2023

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)