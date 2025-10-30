Putin Spoke To Venezuela's Maduro, Reaffirmed Support Amid US Tensions: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday reaffirmed his support to Venezuela in a phone call with long-time ally President Nicolas Maduro after the United States seized an oil tanker off the country's coast, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and confirmed his support for the Maduro government's policy aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty in the face of growing external pressure," said the Kremlin's read-out after the call.

