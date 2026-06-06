Putin Says Indian Coders Are Renowned Across The World. Here's Why It Matters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India's technology talent, describing Indian coders as globally recognised and highlighting the country's growing influence in the software industry. Speaking at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia, Mr Putin said India is one of the world's leading players in information technology and software development. He noted that the country accounts for a significant share of the global software market and has built a reputation for producing highly skilled technology professionals.

"I would like to welcome another key partner of ours, India, which is one of the leading players in the IT industry. It accounts for a significant share of the global software market," Putin said.

"We know how talented the Indian people are, how well-educated and competent they are. They have achieved worldwide renown, especially in coding," he added.

India and Russia share "very good, trust-based, brotherly relations in all senses of the word", he said at the plenary.

His remarks came during a wider discussion on the changing global economy and the growing role of emerging nations. Mr Putin described India as a key partner and said its achievements in technology reflect the strength of its human capital and skilled workforce. He also highlighted the long-standing relationship between India and Russia, calling it a trust-based partnership.

The comments arrive at a time when India is expanding its presence in sectors such as artificial intelligence, software services, digital payments and technology exports. Indian technology companies and engineers have become increasingly visible in global markets, with many playing leading roles in multinational firms and start-ups.

Putin further noted that BRICS overtook the G7 back in 2020, and this gap is expected to grow.

"BRICS already overtook the G7 back in 2020, and this gap is expected to grow. BRICS is going to grow at a steadily greater pace. While the G7 is expected to grow at best by 1.1% per year, BRICS nations are projected to grow by more than 4%. These are not just our figures; the World Bank and the IMF state this as well. Naturally, it is more attractive to invest where development is most dynamic and where there are possibilities for production and sales. Consequently, the center of global trade and the financial system is already shifting, and this trend will persist," he said.



(With inputs from agencies)