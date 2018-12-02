Putin Says He 'Hopes' To Meet Trump For 'Necessary Talks'

Vladimir Putin was snubbed at the G20 by Donald Trump over the Ukraine crisis. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed regret Saturday at being snubbed at the G20 by US counterpart Donald Trump over the Ukraine crisis and said he remained open to talks.

"It's a pity that we weren't able to have a real meeting. I think that one is really necessary. I hope that we can meet when the US side is ready for it," Putin said after the summit of world leaders in Argentina.