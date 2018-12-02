Putin Says He "Hopes" To Meet Trump For "Necessary Talks"

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was a "pity" that he and Donald Trump weren't able to have a real meeting at the G20 Summit.

World | | Updated: December 02, 2018 02:11 IST
Vladimir Putin was snubbed at the G20 by Donald Trump over the Ukraine crisis. (File)


Buenos Aires: 

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed regret Saturday at being snubbed at the G20 by US counterpart Donald Trump over the Ukraine crisis and said he remained open to talks.

"It's a pity that we weren't able to have a real meeting. I think that one is really necessary. I hope that we can meet when the US side is ready for it," Putin said after the summit of world leaders in Argentina.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Russia-US relationsvladimir putin and donald trumpG20 Summit 2018

