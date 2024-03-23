Putin Calls Moscow Concert Hall Attack 'Barbaric Terrorist Act'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called an attack on a concert hall that killed more than 100 a "barbaric terrorist act" and announced a day of national mourning.

In a televised address to the nation, Putin said: "I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning."

