During Trump Call, Putin's "Key Condition" To Prevent Ukraine War Escalation

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Russia and Ukraine to stop hitting each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days and gave a corresponding order to the Russian military, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the two leaders had a "detailed and frank exchange of views" on Ukraine during a phone call in which Putin had said that a resolution of the conflict must be "comprehensive, sustainable and long-term", taking into account Russia's own security interests and the root causes of the war.

The two leaders discussed a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, to which Ukraine agreed last week. The Kremlin said Putin had raised "significant points" about monitoring such a truce and preventing it from being used by Ukraine to mobilise more soldiers and rearm itself.

"It was emphasized that the key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution by political and diplomatic means should be a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv," the Kremlin said.

