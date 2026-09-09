'We're Safe': Singer Ammy Virk's Father After Firing In Canada "Rumours"

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk's convoy was reportedly attacked after a concert in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Shots were fired at a car believed to be a part of Virk's convoy. No one was injured.

Ammy Virk performed at Rogers Forum in Abbotsford on September 5. The shooting reportedly occurred as Virk was leaving the concert venue late that night.

According to Abbotsford Police, a vehicle travelling in the 2500 block of McCallum Road was targeted on September 5, just after 11 pm.

"It was shot at by occupants of another vehicle. Preliminary information indicates that individuals in a dark-coloured SUV fired multiple shots at the victim vehicle," the Abbotsford Police wrote in a post on X.

No one was injured in this incident, the police said.

"Shortly after the shooting, AbbyPD officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 2400 block of Sunnyside Place. Upon arrival, officers found an SUV fully engulfed in flames. The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the motive for the shooting and whether the vehicle fire is connected to the incident," the police added.

Police have not confirmed a link between two incidents. The local media, however, claims that the targeted vehicle was part of Virk's convoy.

Some reports also claim that the vehicle was bulletproof and that Virk and the show's promoter were inside at the time. One report identifies the car as a Rolls-Royce.

Reports indicate that around seven rounds were fired during the incident.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was targeted.

Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident or dashcam footage from the McCallum Road area.

Rejecting all reports, Virk's father, Kuljit Singh, said the singer and his family were completely safe. Singh clarified that no shots were fired at his son and claimed that the shooting targeted the convoy of the show's organisers.