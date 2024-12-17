Punjab Man Who Choked To Death In Georgia Shifted There 6 Months Ago

Among the 11 Indian nationals who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a restaurant in Georgia is a young man from Punjab's Ludhiana who had moved to the country just six months back. Samir Kumar, 26, was from Khanna town in Ludhiana. After moving to Georgia, he had been working at Haveli restaurant in Georgia, where the tragedy unfolded.

Sameer's brother Gurdeep Kumar said they have not received any help despite reaching out to the Indian embassy in Georgia capital Tbilisi. "I appeal to the government for help in bringing Sameer's body back so that we can perform his last rites as per tradition."

Gurdeep said Sameer's birthday was on Saturday. "He spoke to mother over the phone and then went to sleep. When we tried calling him again, the calls went unanswered. We found the restaurant's number on the Internet and called. The manager received the call and told us that a gas tragedy had left 12 people sleeping on the premises, Sameer among them, dead," he said.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has said a preliminary investigation found no signs of injury on any of the victims. Local media had cited police officers to say that the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning. A power generator was running in the closed space and the exhaust likely choked the restaurant staff in their sleep. Georgia's Internal Affairs ministry said the bodies of all the victims were found in bedrooms on the second floor of the building.

The Indian embassy in Tbilisi said it is in contact with the families of the victims and is providing them with the necessary support.

"The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families. The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," the embassy said in a statement.

"In connection with the fact, investigative actions are actively being carried out, forensic - criminalistics are working on the spot, interviews of persons irelated to the case are being conducted. Appropriate examinations are appointed. A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the exact cause of death," Georgia's internal affairs ministry has said.