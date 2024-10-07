Awarded Cop Killed While Breaking Into Neighbour's House In US

An off-duty police officer in Georgia, USA, who was previously honoured as "Investigator of the Year," was shot and killed while allegedly attempting to enter a neighbour's home, the New York Post reported. Aubree Horton reportedly entered Winston's residence through the front door, where he confronted the homeowner. The police had been called to the scene regarding a suspected burglary in the St Andrews Country Club neighbourhood at around 5am. Authorities suspect that Horton was either undergoing a mental health crisis or was under the influence of drugs.

"When he entered the home, the homeowner acted in self-defence and shot him," said Captain John Mauney, as reported by Fox 5 Atlanta.

The officer was reported to be living only half a mile from where the incident took place, leaving residents in shock.

"I've been living here for five years, and this is something you'd never expect to happen," said resident Milton Johnston. Another neighbour commented, "It's a quiet golfing community. You just don't think something like this would ever happen here."

Recently, Mr Horton was assigned to the Fugitive Unit of the Atlanta Police Department (APD). He joined the department in November 2015. His recent recognition was linked to his work on a high-profile case involving the disappearance and death of 21-year-old Leondre Flynt, whose remains were found in July. Three suspects were arrested in connection with Flynt's death.

At the awards ceremony, Horton expressed his commitment to solving the case, saying, "It was a challenging investigation, but I felt the family deserved justice." Reflecting on the case's resolution, he added, "It was a significant achievement to provide the family with closure and hold someone accountable. That's why I do this job-to bring closure to people."