Canadian Model Dayle Haddon Dies At 76 After Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Dayle Haddon, a renowned Canadian supermodel who gained international recognition for her work with prominent cosmetic and magazine brands, has died at 76. The cause of death is suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning according to a report by ABC 6, She was found unresponsive in a Pennsylvania home owned by her daughter, Ryan Haddon, a journalist, and son-in-law, Marc Blucas, a Hallmark actor.

The incident happened on Friday morning when first responders rushed to a property after receiving a distress call at 6:30 am. Upon arrival, they found an unconscious 76-year-old man on the first floor, who was removed from the building and taken to a nearby hospital. However, responders soon discovered that 76-year-old Dayle Haddon was still inside the property. Despite efforts to save her, Haddon was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe that the source of the leak was a defective boiler heating unit. "It is believed a heating unit, a boiler unit, is the source of the carbon monoxide. The initial readings on EMS and fire company arrival were extremely high, so we're treating this as a carbon monoxide poisoning incident," Det. Sgt. Jonathan Koretzky of the Solebury Twp. Police Department said in a statement.

Born and raised in Montreal, Dayle Haddon was fluent in both English and French. Initially, she pursued a career in ballet, but fate had other plans. Haddon's striking looks and charisma soon catapulted her to fame as a model, with prestigious clients like Revlon, Estee Lauder, Clairol, and Max Factor. Her stunning features also graced the cover of Vogue magazine multiple times, cementing her status as a supermodel.

Her website states that she was also a spokesperson for L'Oreal for over 15 years, an ambassador for UNICEF, and the founder of WomenOne, a charitable organization that focuses on the education of girls and women.

"The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it's most needed, I have no doubt. She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful," Mr Ryan posted in a tribute on Friday.