Pumpkin Weighing 1161 Kilograms To Be Carved Into World's Largest Jack-O-Lantern

Picture shows the massive pumpkin being transformed into the biggest jack-o-lantern.

The largest pumpkin in American history, weighing 2,560 pounds, is being transformed into the biggest jack-o-lantern in the whole world by a Minnesota gardener. According to a report from UPI, the pumpkin has been named Maverick in honour of Tom Cruise's Top Gun character and has broken the American record for pumpkin size when it won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, earlier this month.

On Friday, the official Facebook page of the Minnesota city of Anoka uploaded a post with several images of pumpkin sculptures. While sharing the post, they wrote, "Progress is being made on the carving of Maverick, the record-breaking, 2,560 Pound pumpkin in Anoka, the Halloween Capital of the World!"

It was Travis Gienger, the man who grew the massive pumpkin and brought Maverick back to his home in Anoka, where it was carved in an effort to beat the record for largest jack-o'-lantern, reported UPI.

This massive pumpkin is decorated with an eagle carving at the city hall in Anoka, Minnesota. The group behind the event is called Anoka Halloween, which promotes Anoka as the "Halloween Capital of the World."

As quoted by UPI, Jeremy McFarland of Anoka Halloween told KMSP-TV, "This is good to bring recognition to growing giant pumpkins, which brings recognition to Halloween, which Anoka is all about."

Since being shared, the post has garnered hundreds of likes and shares on Facebook. Several users have been amazed to see this massive pumpkin being carved into an eagle.

Being excited about visiting the place, one user wrote, "Is this in front of City Hall? We'd like to come to see it on Monday. "

"An eagle, I'm guessing sooooo cool," said another.

"Unique pumpkin carving," wrote another user while sharing the post.