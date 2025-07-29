"Proud To Be President Of Peace": Trump On Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire

Washington:

US President Donald Trump touted his role in the Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire, saying that he has instructed his team to restart trade negotiations with the two south-east Asian nations.

Trump said that he spoke to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai, warning them that no trade deals would be made while the conflict persisted.

"Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia. I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE. Congratulations to all! By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives, Trump wrote on Truth Social from Scotland.

"I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade. I have now ended many Wars in just six months -- I am proud to be the President of PEACE!," he added.

"I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade," he added. Over the weekend, Trump said he told the leaders he wouldn't make a trade deal with the countries "unless you settle the war."

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier Monday, Trump took credit for the diplomatic breakthrough.

"We solved that war, you probably saw it just, came out over the wire, so we solved it through trade. I said, 'I don't want to trade with anybody that's killing each other,' so we just got that one solved," he said.

The ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who mediated talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at his official residence near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, CNN reported.

Both sides have accused the other of starting the latest border flare-up and traded blame for the ongoing fighting, which has killed at least 35 people and injured more than 200, according to figures from Thai and Cambodian officials, as per CNN.

The dispute over their border goes back decades.

Reports of fighting dragged on even after the ceasefire was announced.

The head of an evacuation shelter on the Cambodian side, Moun Nara, said that hours after the announcement, "I still hear the sound of the shooting... It's not yet ended yet. Let's wait and see until midnight."

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the Southeast Asian nations had agreed to ceasefire talks, but localised fighting continued throughout the weekend. Trump said he warned the Thai and Cambodian leaders that he would not make trade deals with either country if the deadly border conflict continued.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)