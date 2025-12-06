Protesters Throw Food At Britain's Crown Jewels, 4 Arrested

London police said four people were arrested Saturday after food, purportedly apple crumble and custard, was thrown at a display case containing Britain's priceless Crown Jewels in the Tower of London.

The city's Metropolitan Police said officers responded "following reports of criminal damage to a display case, containing the State Crown" and that "four protesters threw suspected food onto the case before two left the scene".

A little-known, self-proclaimed civil resistance group called Take Back Power claimed responsibility, saying its members had thrown apple crumble and custard at the case.

It posted a video of the incident on social media showing a young woman planting a foil tray containing the crumble up against the glass pane, followed by a young man splattering custard from a tub on top of it.

The Imperial State Crown, worn by King Charles III at the end of his 2023 coronation ceremony and at formal occasions like the State Opening of Parliament, could be seen shimmering inside the case.

Both suspected perpetrators in the footage wore t-shirts with "take back power" and a logo plastered on the front.

"Democracy has crumbled!" the young woman yelled, as the custard-throwing man added, "Britain is broken."

"We've come here, to the jewels of the nation, to take back power," he added.

The footage, filmed by another person close by and looking on, showed a female staff member with a walkie-talkie attempting to intervene, repeatedly shouting "excuse me!" as she radioed for help.

The Jewel House at the world-famous tower was closed to the public while the investigation continued, police said.

"Officers worked closely with City of London Police and security officers and four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage," the Metropolitan police added in its statement. It noted they were in custody.

The Crown Jewels are Britain's most precious treasures, including regalia used at coronations of new monarchs.

Comprising more than 100 objects and over 23,000 gemstones, they are considered "of incalculable cultural, historical, and symbolic value," according to the Historic Royal Palaces charity that manages the Tower of London where most are kept.

The jewels are part of the Royal Collection, held in trust by the monarch for the nation.

