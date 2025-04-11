"Protecting Own Interests": Trump Aide Hits Out At Elon Musk Over Tariffs

Not all's well at the White House after President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on almost all countries last week. Elon Musk, who has emerged as Trump's most trusted lieutenant after his return to the Oval Office, had reservations about the President's tariffs, especially on European trade allies.

And now, a top advisor to Trump is at loggerheads with Musk, publicly. Peter Navarro, White House senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing, has criticised the Tesla CEO, saying he was only focused on what benefited him and not the nation. He argued the Tesla CEO was against US tariffs because those might hurt his own company.

In an interview with Fox News, Mr Navarro said, "Elon, when he's in his DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) lane, is great, but we understand what's going on here. Elon sells cars. He's simply protecting his own interests."

He pointed out that while Tesla was assembled in Texas, many of its components were sourced from countries like China, Mexico, Japan, and Taiwan. With the rise in tariffs, Musk's business could take a hit, and on top of that, Tesla stocks have already been underperforming.

Mr Navarro's statement came after Musk mocked him for having a Harvard degree.

A social media user shared Mr Navarro's interview on X and praised him for having a PhD in economics from Harvard.

Musk replied to this post and said, "A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing. Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem."

Later, he responded with a simple, "Yup," to another user's tweet, which read, "In every disaster throughout American history, there always seems to be a man from Harvard in the middle of it"

Before that, speaking over a video call at a conference hosted by Italy's right-wing League Party, Musk said that both Europe and the US should try to remove all tariffs. He suggested if there were no tariffs, it would create a free trade zone, making it easier and cheaper for businesses to trade.

He added, "If people wish to work in Europe or wish to work in North America, they should be allowed to do so in my view."

Last week, Trump announced a 10 per cent "baseline" tariff on almost all countries and described the day as "Liberation Day" for American industry.