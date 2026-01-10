Proposal For Barron Trump To Marry Danish Princess Goes Viral: 'Give Greenland As Dowry'

Amid US President Donald Trump's recent push to annex Greenland, social media users have floated the idea of a marriage between Barron Trump, 19, and Denmark's Princess Isabella, 18, to ease the tensions. Since Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, internet users have joked that the proposed alliance would help avoid any military takeover or monetary deals.

"The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment," joked one user in an X (formerly Twitter) post which had garnered nearly 10 million views.

Princess Isabella is a member of Denmark's royal family and the eldest daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary. She currently sits second in line to the throne. Meanwhile, Barron completed his freshman year at New York University's Stern School of Business last year, with many eyeing him as the potential political successor of his father.

As the post gained traction, some users were amused while others shared memes and highlighted previous precedents when conflicts were handled similarly.

"This is how we in Austria resolved conflicts in the good old days of the Habsburg monarchy," said a user, while another added: "No, we need Barron to marry Xi's daughter so we can bring about world peace."

A third commented: "Trump's granddaughter Kai marries the Danish Crown Prince Christian – double security, with the United States and Denmark merging into an empire."

A fourth said: "The city of Tangier was given to England by Portugal as a dowry for the marriage between Charles II and Infanta Catherine."

What Does Donald Trump Want?

On Friday (Jan 9), Trump suggested the use of force to seize Greenland whilst brushing aside Denmark's sovereignty over the Arctic island. As per the US president, controlling the mineral-rich island is crucial for US national security due to rising military activity of Russia and China in the Arctic.

"We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not," Trump said at a White House meeting, adding: "I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way. But if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an invasion of Greenland would end "everything," meaning NATO and the post-World War II security structure.