Prince Williams Special Fathers Day Message For 'Pa' King Charles

The picture shows little William playing with his dad in a garden

Prince Williams wished his father King Charles III on the occasion of Father's Day. The Prince of Wales shared a throwback picture from his childhood album to mark the occasion.

In the frame, we can see little William playing with his dad in a garden. Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it is marked on June 16.

The note attached to the picture, shared on X (formerly Twitter) read, “Happy Father's Day, Pa. W.”

Happy Father's Day, Pa. W pic.twitter.com/pjGuB2iLQ1 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 16, 2024



The post comes a day after the UK Royals celebrated King Charles' official birthday with the 'Trooping the Colour' ceremony.

Sharing pictures from the British monarch's big day, the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales said, “A memorable day at The King's Birthday Parade. From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember.”

A memorable day at The King's Birthday Parade. From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember. ????️ pic.twitter.com/UG74aGcKFX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2024

In a follow-up post, the Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their gratitude and said, “Thank you to everyone involved in Trooping the Colour. Always in awe of the work that goes into putting together such an incredible afternoon.”

Thank you to everyone involved in Trooping the Colour. Always in awe of the work that goes into putting together such an incredible afternoon ????????????@RoyalFamilypic.twitter.com/9UaYRXyi81 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2024

This year's Trooping the Colour ceremony was more special as it marked Kate Middleton's first appearance after her cancer diagnosis. For the special day, Kate, whose Royal name is Princess Catherine, picked a white dress. She was spotted riding a carriage to Buckingham Palace.

All set for The King's Birthday Parade! pic.twitter.com/jbangtZvA3 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2024

Kate Middleton announced in March she was having treatment after cancer was found following abdominal surgery she underwent at the start of the year.

Announcing her return, Kate shared a picture of herself on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

She had said, “I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.



I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

Kate also thanked everyone for their “continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”