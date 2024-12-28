Prince William Says He Once Gave Kate Middleton A Gift She's Never Let Him Forget

Prince William has shared the details of a gift he once gave Princess Kate early in their relationship - one that has since become a source of playful teasing.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 42, met in 2001 at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

"I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She's never let me forget that," the Prince of Wales revealed during an appearance on BBC Radio Five Live.

"That was early on in the courtship - I think that sealed the deal. It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time," he added.

While the binoculars didn't quite hit the mark as a romantic gift, they have since become a humorous memory for the royal couple. It seems that light-hearted gifts have become a tradition within the royal family, particularly during Christmas.

William's younger brother, Prince Harry, in his 2023 memoir Spare, had also shared that Princess Margaret, the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, once gave him a quirky fish-shaped ballpoint pen.

The royals are known for exchanging amusing presents, with Prince Harry having previously gifted Queen Elizabeth II a cheeky shower cap emblazoned with the words, "Ain't life a b-h." Meanwhile, Kate is said to have once given Harry a "grow-your-own-girlfriend" kit.

This year, the royal family continued its festive traditions at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where they celebrated Christmas. Prince William, in preparation for the event, disclosed he was expecting to welcome 45 guests to the estate, expecting a lively gathering. Among those joining King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the holiday celebrations were William and Kate's children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This holiday season is expected to be particularly meaningful for the family as they reunite after a challenging year. King Charles III continues his cancer treatment, while Princess Kate shared in September that she had completed her preventive chemotherapy.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - were reportedly not invited to join the royal festivities at Sandringham.