Prince Harry's Friend On How He Described Meghan Markle After 1st Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to headlines. The couple, who got married in a dreamy ceremony in 2018, has often become the topic of major discussions due to their rather strained relationship with the Crown as well as the English media. A lot has also been said about the whirlwind romance between Prince Harry, one of the most popular members of the British royal family, and American actress Meghan Markle. Now, a book claims to share more details of the relationship including how Prince Harry described Meghan Markle after their first date.

As per the authors of ‘Finding Freedom', Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the couple's first date involved them asking each other “questions about their work”. The book adds about the 2016 date, “Nibbles may have been out on the low table in front of their oversize chairs, but neither touched the food."

“They were also too engrossed in their conversation, and too involved with each other, to notice the rather rude wallpaper featuring photos of women's private parts that adorned the walls,” the authors noted, adding that “no one expected what happened next." Prince Harry contacted Meghan Markle via text and the Suits star found the royal's texting style endearing. “His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face. For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince,” the book adds.

The authors also shared that Prince Harry did not make any attempts to hide that he was interested in taking things forward with Meghan. Meghan too was equally smitten. “Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other,” the book notes.

Following the date, Prince Harry only needed 10 words to describe his future wife. He reportedly said, “Wow. The most beautiful woman I've seen in my life.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two children together, Archie and Lilibet. The couple currently resides in Santa Barbara, California.