Prince Harry Wants Reconciliation With Royal Family, But King Charles "Won't Speak" To Him

Britain's Prince Harry has revealed that his father, King Charles, "won't speak" to him and that he cannot imagine bringing his family back to the UK after losing a court case over his security arrangement. In an interview with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex said that he would "love" to repair the rift with his family, which he said had broken down over the security issue. "There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," Prince Harry said, but he added that he had now "forgiven" them.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," said Prince Harry, who said the dispute over his security had "always been the sticking point," per the BBC.

"I don't know how much longer my father has," he added. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Notably, the British government downgraded the Duke's security in 2020 after he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals. On Friday, he lost a court case over his security arrangements.

Saying that he felt "let down", Harry described his court defeat as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up". He also blamed the Royal Household for influencing the decision to reduce his security.

Speaking about the court ruling, Harry said, "I'm devastated - not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay." He also stated that the decision to remove his security entitlement impacts him "every single day" and has left him in a position where he can only safely return to the UK if invited by the Royal Family, as he would get sufficient security in those circumstances.

"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," he told the BBC after the court defeat.

Reacting to Prince Harry's interview, Buckingham Palace issued a rare statement. "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion," the Royal Palace told the outlet.

On the other hand, the legal team behind the ruling said it would not be appropriate for Harry to have the publicly-paid-for security since shirking his royal duties.

Harry's wife Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, have not been to the UK since the Prince left the Royal Family for Los Angeles in 2020.