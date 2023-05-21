Prince Harry Says Car Chase Was 'Closest I Have Ever Felt' To Understanding Princess Diana's Death

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were "shaken" after the car chase incident.

Days after being involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi photographers in New York City, Prince Harry has been thinking of his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 that also involved photographers pursuing her vehicle.

According to People Magazine, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were "shaken" after the car chase incident. It occurred on May 16 in New York City after the couple left the Ms Foundation's Women of Vision Awards where Meghan was honoured for her work.

Following the incident, Prince Harry reportedly told his friends the incident was the "closest I have ever felt" to understanding what happened on the tragic night his mother died.

"It was a disturbing situation, and they were shaken, but they are glad everyone's okay," the outlet's source said. They added that the photographers were attempting to pursue the couple after were seen leaving the award function in order to find where they were staying while visiting the city.

According to a previous statement, after the chase, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said that the couple and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were in a "near catastrophic car chase" as they were pursued by "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi".

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the couple's spokesperson said in a statement, adding, "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

Earlier this week, the New York Police Department also confirmed the situation in a statement, saying that the couple's travel was made "challenging" by paparazzi.

"The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the statement said, as per People.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard," the department added.

Meanwhile, Sukhcharn Singh, an Indian-origin cab driver who transported the couple during a "near catastrophic car chase", said that the couple were clearly nervous during the short journey. However, he also added that the paparazzi were not being aggressive.