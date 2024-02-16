Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Adopt Sussex As Surname For Children Amid Website Backlash

The couple rebranded their website to "unify" their family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted the Sussex title as their children's last name, as per a report in The Times UK. Their two children will now be referred to as Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Sussex, instead of the Mountbatten-Windsors.

According to the outlet, Prince Harry was called Captain Wales when he was in the British Army, thus it is thought that Sussex has been modified for each of their kids in accordance with the same.

The new development comes as the couple rebranded their website to "unify" their family. The website, which was earlier called Archwell, has the latest news about the couple, bios for Harry and Meghan as well as links to their Archewell Foundation organization and Archewell Productions hub.

The bios refer to their two kids as "Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet" despite Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. According to the statements issued by The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, the couple aims to showcase their passions and endeavours, asserting their identities beyond traditional royal responsibilities.

"The reality behind the new site is very simple - it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time. That's a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it's a proud moment," an insider told the outlet.

However, the couple was slammed for using their royal titles and the Royal Coat of Arms on their new Sussex.com website. According to a royal insider who spoke to the outlet, "It isn't any sort of problem for the rest of the royal family. It hasn't even been part of a conversation. Harry is more concerned about the health and wellbeing of the King and Kate and thinks that is where the focus should be."

"There certainly hasn't been any problem raised about the use of a coat of arms by anyone at the royal household - why would they object when it's perfectly normal and is pretty routine? Lots of people are familiar with the Duchy of Cornwall products in the shops and there are about 800 companies using the royal warrant coat of arms for commercial reasons. There's no use of the word 'royal' on the site for a good reason - to ensure there could be no conflict with anyone's wishes." they added.

