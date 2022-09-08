Prince Harry Goes Without Wife Meghan Markle To See Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry travelled Scotland without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry travelled Scotland without wife Meghan Markle after Queen Elizabeth II's doctors issued a bulletin about the monarch's health, say media reports.

Royal family members, including Prince William, arrived at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral residence in Scotland after her health deteriorated, news agency AFP reported.

A car arrived at the castle carrying Prince William, the Queen's grandson and second in line for the throne, as well as the monarch's middle son Prince Andrew and her youngest son Prince Edward.

The Queen's heir Prince Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, were already at the residence.

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, is also believed to be in Windsor as the couple's three children had their first day of school on Thursday, People reported.