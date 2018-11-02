Prince Harry Turns Photographer As Wife Meghan Cradles Her Baby Bump

Prince Harry and Meghan said they received a long list of name suggestions for their baby.

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry clicked the cutest picture of wife Meghan cradling her baby bump.

Kensington Palace shared the photo taken by Prince Harry on their official Instagram account. The adorable picture was taken during the couple's Redwood Treewalk in Rotorua, New Zealand and featured Meghan cradling her baby bump, reported E! Online.

The couple thanked all of their international hosts for their hospitality during their recent visit in the caption of the picture.

"Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ-we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference. 'The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops' - Kate Sheppard," the post read.

The two-week tour was special in a lot of ways, as it not only marked their first tour as a married couple but was also kicked off with the announcement of Meghan's pregnancy.

The parents-to-be surely sound excited for their baby as they have been thinking of names for their little one. During their visit to Australia, the two rode the tram and reportedly told a group of passengers that they have received a long list of name suggestions from everyone.

The couple's royal tour included travels to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand which began on October 16. The tour ended on October 31 with their visit to New Zealand. Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child in 2019.