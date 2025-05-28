"Dear Girlies...": Flight Attendant Shares Meghan Markle's Handwritten Note

Meghan Markle left a handwritten note for an attendant on an American Airlines flight, and it's safe to say it made her day. Nina Vida, who served Ms Markle on board, has posted a video in which she explained how thrilled she was to receive a personal note from the Duchess of Sussex.

Ms Vida, brimming with excitement, said, "You guys will not believe who I had on my flight, who I had the pleasure of serving. The queen, the princess, the Duchess of Sussex."

Recounting the interaction, Ms Vida said that she and her fellow crew members wrote a note for her saying, "It's a pleasure serving you! Love you real bad," signed by "AA girlies."

To their surprise, Ms Meghan responded with a thank-you note, writing, "Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note - you know me well."

She signed off the note with, "As ever, Meg."

Ms Vida described her as beautiful in person and praised her for being so sweet. She complimented Ms Markle's handwriting, saying it gave rich vibes, and looked expensive and princess-like.

She also said that Ms Markle even complimented her nails, which her previous captain criticised. "She also said she loved my nails, and the captain on my last flight said they were intense," she added. "But it doesn't matter what you think. The queen says she likes them."

Nina Vida flight attendant for #AmericanAirlines had the pleasure of meeting the #DuchessofSussex on her flight and even received a thank you note from her#MeghanSussex #flightattendant #RoyalNews pic.twitter.com/YjIvMhUAT3 — blakfoxx.bsky.social (@blakjaxx) May 23, 2025

She captioned her TikTok video, "No picture, but I love a handwritten note."

Ms Markle earlier shared her love for handwritten notes. In her old blog, 'The Tig', she once wrote that she thought handwritten notes were a "lost art." She said it felt special when someone took the time to write something by hand. "The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special," she wrote.