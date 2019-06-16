Prince Harry Celebrates First Father's Day With Pic Of Baby Archie

The photo collected more than 3 lakh 'likes' just half an hour after it was shared online.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account has posted the most adorable picture of baby Archie holding onto his dad, Prince Harry's finger to celebrate the royal's first Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex," read the caption below the photograph posted by Prince Harry and Meghan.

The one-month-old Archie can be seen clutching his father's finger -- which also features his wedding band.

The photo collected more than 3 lakh 'likes' just half an hour after it was shared online.

Baby Archie was born on May 6 this year. During a photo-call on May 8, his parents introduced their newborn to the world and announced that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was also blessed by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Baby Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the British throne. Meghan and Harry got married in a lavish ceremony on May 19 last year.