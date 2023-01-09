Prince Harry Calls Queen Consort Camilla 'The Villain' In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry made bombshell revelations

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' officially launches on Tuesday, but its contents were widely leaked after it mistakenly went on sale early in Spain. Now, in an interview, Prince Harry made bombshell revelations about his stepmother, Camilla, Queen Consort.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS' 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex called Camilla "the villain" and also revealed that he and his brother William had begged his father King Charles to not marry her after the death of their mother Princess Diana.

During the interview, Prince Harry shared that he always wanted his stepmother to be happy so that she could be less "dangerous". He added, "She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."

In the book, the Prince also criticised Charles's second wife.

He wrote that after Diana's death, Camilla "began playing the long game: a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the crown".

Details appeared in media of private conversations that "could only have been leaked" by Camilla, Harry alleged.

"I love my father, I love my brother, I love my family. I will always do," Harry stressed in the interview, however, saying he believed there was "100 per cent" a chance they could reconcile.

"I don't think my father or brother will read the book. I really hope they do," he said.