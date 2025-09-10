Advertisement

Prince Harry Arrives At Kings Charles' Residence, First Meeting Since 2024

The estranged prince has not seen his father since flying to the UK to meet the king when he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Prince Harry Arrives At Kings Charles' Residence, First Meeting Since 2024
In May, Harry said that they were not on speaking terms but he was hoping for "reconciliation".
London:

Prince Harry arrived at his father King Charles III's Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday for what is believed to be their first meeting since February 2024, British media reported.

The estranged prince has not seen his father since flying to the UK to meet the king when he was diagnosed with cancer last year. In May, Harry said that they were not on speaking terms but he was hoping for "reconciliation".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Royal Family
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com