Prince Harry Arrives At Kings Charles' Residence, First Meeting Since 2024

Prince Harry arrived at his father King Charles III's Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday for what is believed to be their first meeting since February 2024, British media reported.

The estranged prince has not seen his father since flying to the UK to meet the king when he was diagnosed with cancer last year. In May, Harry said that they were not on speaking terms but he was hoping for "reconciliation".

