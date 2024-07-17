Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Break 64-Year Royal Tradition In Surprise Move

In a significant departure from tradition, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed the surnames of their children. Recently, the couple launched its new website, sussex.com, where many noticed the change, the Mirror reported.

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie have now taken the surname Sussex, instead of Mountbatten-Windsors.

In 1960, Mountbatten-Windsor was decreed by the Privy Counsel, the official advisors to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The surname is applied to the male-line descendants of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

A source told The Times that the reality behind Harry and Meghan's new website is "very simple — it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time."

The source noted this was a "big deal for any family."

"It represents their unification and it's a proud moment," the source added.

Meanwhile, the couple's decision to use their children's royal titles has come as a bit "surprising," with many accusing them of boasting their links to the Britain's Royal family.

Once you open the website, the homepage welcomes users to the official site of "The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex". Besides this, it also features a special coat of arms, especially designed for Meghan.

The website also offers a detailed bio for each of them -- Harry and Meghan -- separately.

"Prince Harry lives in California with his wife Meghan, and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," reads Harry's bio.

Mentioning their children as 'Prince' and 'Princess' has caused "surprise," a source told Mirror.

Archie and Lilibet weren't provided the titles at the time of birth because back then they were not grandchildren of the monarch. After Charlies became the King in 2022, the two of them became the grandchildren of a Monarch, thereby changing their status.