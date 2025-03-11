Prince Frederik Of Luxembourg's Final Act Of Bravery Before Death At 22

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg, the youngest son of Prince Robert and Princess Julie, died earlier this month at the age of 22. He was suffering from POLG mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic disorder affecting approximately one in 5,000 people.



Although Frederik was born with the condition, he was diagnosed with the disease only after he turned 14, when his symptoms started to become more apparent.



Following his diagnosis, the young prince established the POLG Foundation in 2022 to support research and increase awareness for those who suffer from the disease. Despite his short lifespan, Frederik left an inspiring legacy behind, one that his father promised to carry on in his son's honour.



While Frederik battled his condition, he worked relentlessly to spread the word about the disease to help others. To raise awareness and funds, the young prince collaborated with designer Donna Karan to create the MITO apparel line, which he sells through his POLG Foundation.



He took part in clinical studies that aided in the development of cell lines for study in Switzerland, the US, and Europe.



According to his father, Frederik's work served as the basis for The POLG Toolbox, an essential resource for scientists.



Highlighting the many achievements of the POLG Foundation, his father Robert said, "The POLG Foundation, in only three short years, has accomplished so very much, including funding four major research projects, totalling over $3.6 million."



“He had barely been able to speak for several days, so the clarity of these words was as surprising as the weight of the moment was profound,” said Prince Robert of his late son.



He added, "Frederik knows that he is my Superhero, as he is to all of our family, and to so very many good friends and now in great part thanks to his POLG Foundation, to so very many people the world over."



Frederik's mother, Princess Julie, also played a crucial role in encouraging the scientific community to continue their research.



Treatments for POLG conditions can help control symptoms and enhance quality of life, but there is currently no cure for the ailment.