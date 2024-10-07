PM Modi's State Visit To Maldives Next Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's invitation to travel to Male on a state visit next year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday.

The Foreign Secretary said that the dates for PM Modi's visit will be worked out through diplomatic channels.

"President Muizzu expressed his gratitude for the very warm welcome that he and his delegation have received here. He extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Maldives on a State visit next year. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation and the dates for the visit will worked out through diplomatic channels," Mr Misri said at a special briefing on Monday.

He said that the engagements and outcomes during Muizzu's visit will enable the ties between the two nations to scale new heights in the coming years.

"Overall, I would say that the engagements and outcomes during this visit will enable the India-Maldives relationship to scale new heights in the coming years and make it more fit for purpose to handle the challenges that we see emerging in this region in the coming years," Misri said in the briefing.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and President Muizzu held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Monday. Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among other delegates who were present on the occasion.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Taking forward India-Maldives special ties! PM Narendra Modi warmly received President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives as the latter arrived at Hyderabad House. Extensive discussions on India-Maldives bilateral relations lie ahead."

Following his meeting with the Maldives President, PM Modi said that India would cooperate in training the Maldivian Defence Forces to bring about peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

"We also held a detailed discussion on different aspects of security cooperation. Work is being done rapidly in Ekatha Harbour project. We will continue our cooperation towards training and capacity building of Maldives National Defence Forces. For stability and prosperity in Indian Ocean Region, we will work together," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that climate change is a huge challenge for both nations and he would share India's experiences with Maldives regarding solar and energy efficiency.

"Climate change is a huge challenge for both of our countries. In this regard, India is ready to share its experiences with Maldives regarding solar and energy efficiency," he said.

Mr Muizzu, who arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mr Muizzu and Maldives First Lady paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Muizzu also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

It is President Muizzu's first bilateral visit to India after assuming office. He visited India in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers.

