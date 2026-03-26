PM Modi To Attend G7 Summit In France Frpm June 15 To 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to France to attend the G7 summit scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, held a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay. Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to France.

"The ministers welcomed the fact that Prime Minister Modi has confirmed his participation in the Evian Summit (15-17 June). With this in mind, the two ministers highlighted India's contribution to the G7's work, particularly on the question of major macroeconomic imbalances, and on international partnerships and solidarity," a French Foreign Ministry release said.

It said that Jaishankar's participation in the meeting testifies to the importance France attaches to closely involving India, which holds the BRICS presidency this year, in its G7 presidency.

The two ministers discussed the conflict in West Asia that has caused energy supply disruptions.

"The ministers spoke at length about the situation in the Middle East. They agreed to continue their close coordination with the aim of working jointly to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is safe," the release said.

Jaishankar earlier arrived in Abbaye des-Vaux-de-Cernay to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with partner countries.

He is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with his counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 and participated in the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026.

During the visit, he and PM Modi held bilateral talks and jointly inaugurated the 2026 India-France Year of Innovation in Mumbai on February 17.

Both leaders agreed to elevate relations to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" to guide bilateral cooperation in the coming decades.

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