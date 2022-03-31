Biden Says US 'Stands Firmly' With Israel After Series Of Terror Attacks

A recent spate of attacks that has seen 11 people die in one week.

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet Wednesday that the United States "stands firmly and resolutely with Israel" following a recent spate of attacks that has seen 11 people die in one week.

During the phone call, Biden expressed his "deepest condolences" and said that the "United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel," while also offering "all appropriate assistance," according to a White House readout.

