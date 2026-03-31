Trump To Call On Arab Nations To Pay For Iran War? What White House Said

US President Donald Trump would be interested in calling on Arab countries to pay for the cost of the Iran war, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday, adding that she thinks Trump would have more to say on the issue.

Leavitt, asked at a news briefing whether Arab countries would step up to help pay for the war, said she would not get ahead of the Republican president but that it was an idea that Trump had.

"I think it's something the President would be quite interested in calling them to do," Leavitt said.

"It's an idea that I know that he has and something that I think you'll hear more from him on."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)