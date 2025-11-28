Trump's Crackdown On "Unvetted, Unchecked" Afghans Who Came To US In 2021

Days after two National Guard Troops were shot in the United States, near the White House, President Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden administration's "Operation Allies Welcome" that embraced thousands of "totally unvetted and unchecked" Afghans in the country in 2021. The shooter, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is a 29-year-old Afghan national, who also migrated to the US after its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and shared a picture of Afghans being airlifted in a military plane as part of the "Operation Allies Welcome". Calling it "horrendous airlift", Trump vowed to "fix it".

"This is part of the horrendous airlift from Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our Country totally unvetted and unchecked. We will fix it, but will never forget what Crooked Joe Biden and his Thugs did to our Country!" Trump wrote on social media.

In the following post, Trump announced that he would "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries" to allow the US system to "fully recover".

Trump said the "refugee burden" is the leading cause of "social dysfunction in America", something, according to him, did not exist after the World War II.

While the US has progressed technologically, immigration policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many, Trump added.

Trump also vowed to terminate all of the "millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

With this announcement, the President wished Thanksgiving to all, "except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for."

"You won't be here for long," Trump warned them.

West Virginia Shooting

Two National Guard members were shot on Wednesday afternoon, at 2:15. The attacker reportedly opened fire at a female guard, first in the chest and then in the head. The attacker then allegedly fired and struck the second guard before he was taken down by a third guard.

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was one of two National Guard members targeted near the White House. Beckstrom died of her injuries this morning.

Beckstrom, from Summersville, West Virginia, began her service on June 6, 2023, and was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade of the West Virginia Army National Guard, according to The New York Times.

Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Arrested In US Shooting

Lakanwal, who came to the US in 2021 along with nearly 77,000 Afghans after Washington's withdrawal, was resettled in Bellingham, Washington. He had served as a soldier alongside the US military, according to sources.

Lakanwal served in the 01 Unit during the former Afghan Republic – a unit that was established, trained, and equipped by US intelligence, sources in the Afghan Taliban government said.