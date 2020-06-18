'Horrible': Trump Slams US Supreme Court's Ruling On Immigration Policy

"Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?" Donald Trump tweeted (File)

President Donald Trump fired an extraordinary broadside Thursday at the US Supreme Court's "horrible & politically charged" decisions after it ruled against his bid to scrap protections for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants.

In two tweets, Trump branded the nation's highest court biased against conservatives, saying their decisions were "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans."

"Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?" Trump asked.

