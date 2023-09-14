Joe Biden's Son Indicted For Illegally Buying Guns While On Drugs

Hunter Biden has been hit with criminal gun charge (File)

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted Thursday for illegally buying a gun five years ago at a time when he admits he was using drugs heavily.

Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of making false statements, for claiming on forms that he was not using drugs illegally at the time he bought a Colt revolver in Delaware.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)