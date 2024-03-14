Pregnant US Teacher Collapses In Classroom And Dies Weeks Before Baby Was Due

Mrs Fannon was due to give birth in just 4 short weeks.

Tragedy struck a rural New York school community. Pregnant teacher Courtney Fannon, 29, died

unexpectedly just weeks before welcoming her first child. Mrs Fannon, a beloved special education teacher at Kendal Central School, was found unresponsive in her classroom, shortly after sending her husband a quick text on Friday, USA Today reported.

Mrs Fannon proceeded through that day much like any other after the final bell at Kendall Central School, collecting her thoughts and belongings before departing for home. Shortly after she sent a message to her husband, she was found unconscious in her classroom, as reported by Matthew Smith, a dear friend of the couple, on GoFundMe.

Mrs Fannon, expecting her first daughter, Hadley Jaye, was taken to a nearby hospital, where life-saving efforts began for both mother and daughter. Tragically, they died later that evening.

“The world lost 2 beautiful souls, Courtney Fannon and Hadley Jaye Fannon, long before we were ready to live in a world without them. They were called to eternal rest the night of March 8th, after a very tragic and unexpected turn of events,” according to the GoFundMe post.

The GoFundMe campaign has garnered approximately $47,623 as of Wednesday. These funds will be allocated to cover various final expenses, such as medical bills, and funeral service costs, and to provide short-term financial support for Mrs Fannon's husband, Kurtis.

The media outlet reported that Mrs Fannon had taught special education in the district since 2018.

“Courtney was a special education teacher who served her students with passion and joy each day,” Schools Superintendent Nicholas Picardo said in a message, USA Today reported.

“When she wasn't in her classroom sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found walking our halls with a smile and a friendly hello,” he added.

Mr Smith in his lengthy post on GoFundMe wrote that Mr Kurtis is living the “worst nightmare of having to return to a home, filled with baby toys, bottles, furniture and a finished nursery, that will no longer be filled with the cooing sounds and shuffling of a newborn.”

Mrs Fannon was due to give birth “in just 4 short weeks,” he wrote.

“For those who did not have the wonderful opportunity to meet or get to know Courtney, there is an endless amount of positive and good things that can only be said about her,” Smith continued.

“She was loving, genuine and organized in a way that always placed her students ahead of herself, ultimately changing the lives of her students and caregivers, always for the positive,” he wrote.

Smith also addressed the unborn girl in his tribute.